Looking for an authentic Edmonton experience? Check out Our Edmonton's capital gems

If you're searching for an outing this long summer weekend that is authentically Edmonton, CBC TV's Our Edmonton's annual review is for you.

Impress visiting relatives with some back-alley attractions and capital hot spots

Adrienne Lamb, Rick Bremness · CBC News ·
Magpie dominate this work called 'City Slickers,' created in 2010 by Ian Mulder on the wall of the Oil Lamp Eatery at 102nd Avenue and 97th Street. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)
Edmonton's River valley is considered by many a gem featuring 20 major parks and 160 kilometres of pathways. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Host Adrienne Lamb and video producer Rick Bremness take you to capital hot spots like the Argyll Velodrome, the Snow Valley Aerial Park and West Edmonton Mall

They also investigate a massive record collection at the University of Alberta, a one-of-a-kind church organ and the seniors class at the Shumka Dance Centre.

We're sharing some fun facts about Edmonton gems and attractions. 1:15

Did you know ...

  • 15 metres will take you to the top of the Snow Valley Aerial Park, a first-of-its-kind attraction in Canada nestled into the Rainbow Valley Campground.
  • 5.3 million square feet is the real estate occupied by West Edmonton Mall. Its nine attractions and more than 800 stores draws an estimated 30 million visits every year. 
  • 333.33 metres is the length of the concrete track at the Argyll Velodrome, a training ground for the members of the Juventus Cycling Club, Olympian Lori-Ann Muenzer and Paralympian Ross Wilson to name a few.
    Students from St. Edmund Recreation Academy are some of the 1,500 kids enrolled in the velodrome's Learn to Ride program. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)     

Lamb and Bremness clocked 14,830 steps filming the 2018 Our Edmonton Capital Gems Edition exploring not one, not two, but 45 public works of art.

The annual quest for the quirky has garnered some remarkable finds from the national curling training centre, to Canada's only neon sign museum, to a member of the national underwater hockey team.

You can see what made the list this week on Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.
This work by Lacey Jane and Layla Folkmann can be found in the alley behind the Varscona Hotel at 82nd Avenue and 106th Street. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

About the Author

Adrienne Lamb

Adrienne Lamb is an award-winning journalist based in Edmonton. She's the host and producer of Our Edmonton featured weekly on CBC TV. Adrienne has spent the last 20 years telling stories across Canada.

