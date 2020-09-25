9 suggestions for fabulous fall foliage photos in the Edmonton area

Whether you're looking to take a stroll and crunch in the leaves or just pull off the road for a quick selfie, here's where to take those autumn photos that will leave your friends in awe.

Devon

Pat Nicol admits it's tough to head back to the office after a mid-morning visit to Devon Voyageur Park. The economic development officer with the Town of Devon says this spot tops her fall foliage list, boasting 24 kilometres of beautiful scenic vistas and trails.

"It's very peaceful and I'm thinking this is one of the region's best kept secrets, because a lot of people don't realize we have this kind of scenery," Nicol says.

Pat Nicol takes a break from the Economic Development and Tourism office with the Town of Devon to enjoy a stroll in Voyageur Park. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Plus, there's the beach, boat launch, a bike-skills park and the 800-meter vertical Legs-of-Fire stairs.

The trail system in Devon will be growing by three kilometres when the $1.6 million Battery Creek Trail opens on Sept. 30, says Arielle Demchuk, spokesperson for the River Valley Alliance, which helped fund the project.

The trail, bridge and stairs offer "really glorious vistas" of this pristine area which connects with the Devon Lions Campground, Demchuk says.

Larch Sanctuary

Larch Sanctuary in the Magrath Heights neighbourhood is adjacent to MacTaggart Sanctuary, which is owned by the University of Alberta.

Named after the colourful tamarack tree, the 59 acres of old growth forest is where Blackmud Creek converges with Whitemud Creek before flowing to the North Saskatchewan River.

"This particular spot in the southwest is a great place to see the larch really change into that golden-orange colour," Demchuk says.

Hermitage Park

If you're looking for a place in the northeast to photograph fall colours, Hermitage Park has ponds that make it easy to shoot reflections of the bright fall foilage.

Waterfowl are part of the fall attraction on the ponds at Hermitage Park in northeast Edmonton. (João Luiz Torres Cardoso)

Hawrelak Park

In the central part of Edmonton this expansive park offers lots of parking, space to socially distance and big mature trees, which at this time of year means piles of leaves perfect for jumping in.

Mill Creek Ravine

If you're looking to exercise the dog and maybe the kids and catch the fall colours at the same time, then Mill Creek Ravine, which added a number of substantial and scenic staircases a few years back, is worth the trip.

Mill Creek Ravine is one of the stops along the river valley for frolicking year round. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Terwillegar Park

You would think the contrasting yellows and golds set against the water of the North Saskatchewan River would be enough to entice visitors, but the true selling feature of this park is the Terwillegar Park Footbridge. The 262-metre stressed-ribbon bridge cost $24.5 million.

The Funicular

The reviews on Edmonton's funicular, which opened a few years back, are admittedly up and down but the viewing deck, and views of the river and bridges offer serious options for shutterbugs.

Edmonton's funicular in the fall offers some breathtaking river valley vistas. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Griesbach

At this time of year, you'll see a string of cars pulling off 97th Street north of 137th Avenue to catch the reds of a row of maple trees. Showy to be sure, but there are spots in the Griesbach Central Park that offer height and perspective for those long shots.

Fort Saskatchewan

On the western side of the North Saskatchewan River in Fort Saskatchewan is a massive wetland conservation area with wide paved walking trails and lots of open viewing decks. Or, if you want to catch the changing season from the comfort of the car, you can take River Valley Drive to the boat launch.