9 suggestions for fabulous fall foliage photos in the Edmonton area
From Devon to Fort Saskatchewan, nine hot spots to catch the changing colours
Whether you're looking to take a stroll and crunch in the leaves or just pull off the road for a quick selfie, here's where to take those autumn photos that will leave your friends in awe.
Devon
Pat Nicol admits it's tough to head back to the office after a mid-morning visit to Devon Voyageur Park. The economic development officer with the Town of Devon says this spot tops her fall foliage list, boasting 24 kilometres of beautiful scenic vistas and trails.
"It's very peaceful and I'm thinking this is one of the region's best kept secrets, because a lot of people don't realize we have this kind of scenery," Nicol says.
Plus, there's the beach, boat launch, a bike-skills park and the 800-meter vertical Legs-of-Fire stairs.
The trail system in Devon will be growing by three kilometres when the $1.6 million Battery Creek Trail opens on Sept. 30, says Arielle Demchuk, spokesperson for the River Valley Alliance, which helped fund the project.
The trail, bridge and stairs offer "really glorious vistas" of this pristine area which connects with the Devon Lions Campground, Demchuk says.
You can see more from Devon Voyageur Park on Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. on Monday on CBC TV and the CBC GEM.
Larch Sanctuary
Larch Sanctuary in the Magrath Heights neighbourhood is adjacent to MacTaggart Sanctuary, which is owned by the University of Alberta.
Named after the colourful tamarack tree, the 59 acres of old growth forest is where Blackmud Creek converges with Whitemud Creek before flowing to the North Saskatchewan River.
"This particular spot in the southwest is a great place to see the larch really change into that golden-orange colour," Demchuk says.
Hermitage Park
If you're looking for a place in the northeast to photograph fall colours, Hermitage Park has ponds that make it easy to shoot reflections of the bright fall foilage.
Hawrelak Park
In the central part of Edmonton this expansive park offers lots of parking, space to socially distance and big mature trees, which at this time of year means piles of leaves perfect for jumping in.
Mill Creek Ravine
If you're looking to exercise the dog and maybe the kids and catch the fall colours at the same time, then Mill Creek Ravine, which added a number of substantial and scenic staircases a few years back, is worth the trip.
Terwillegar Park
You would think the contrasting yellows and golds set against the water of the North Saskatchewan River would be enough to entice visitors, but the true selling feature of this park is the Terwillegar Park Footbridge. The 262-metre stressed-ribbon bridge cost $24.5 million.
The Funicular
The reviews on Edmonton's funicular, which opened a few years back, are admittedly up and down but the viewing deck, and views of the river and bridges offer serious options for shutterbugs.
Griesbach
At this time of year, you'll see a string of cars pulling off 97th Street north of 137th Avenue to catch the reds of a row of maple trees. Showy to be sure, but there are spots in the Griesbach Central Park that offer height and perspective for those long shots.
Fort Saskatchewan
On the western side of the North Saskatchewan River in Fort Saskatchewan is a massive wetland conservation area with wide paved walking trails and lots of open viewing decks. Or, if you want to catch the changing season from the comfort of the car, you can take River Valley Drive to the boat launch.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.