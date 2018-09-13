Vintage toys, Oilers Fan Day and Kaleido: What's on in Edmonton this weekend

Strap yourself in because this weekend we leap from open cockpits to The Mashing at Remax Field before stopping for 50 hours of improv madness.

Climb behind the controls of vintage airplanes at the annual Open Cockpit Day Saturday at the Alberta Aviation Museum.

Celebrate 40 years of Edmonton Oilers hockey Saturday at Rogers Place. (Edmonton Oilers)

Drop in to Rogers Place for free and celebrate 40 seasons of Oilers hockey. Saturday is Oilers Fan Day with family-friendly events in Ford Hall

Community League Day, a city-wide celebration, features classic car shows, BBQ's, and more at locations throughout the city on Saturday.

Edmonton's 118th Avenue comes alive with art, music and culture at the annual Kaleido Family Arts Festival until Sunday.

Top-ranked players from Canada, the U.S. and abroad are taking part in the annual Centennial Challenge Cup of Table Hockey tournament at West Edmonton Mall Saturday.

The Mashing brings together distilleries, breweries, restaurants and entertainment for a gathering of spirits, cider and beer on Remax Field this Friday and Saturday.

Edmonton's newest green space ᐄᓃᐤ (ÎNÎW) River Lot 11∞ opens officially Saturday. Enjoy walking trails, picnic areas and the work of Indigenous artists in the green space just off Queen Elizabeth Park Road.

Preparing to Cross the Sacred River by Marianne Nicolson is one of the artworks in ᐄᓃᐤ (ÎNÎW) River Lot 11∞ just off Queen Elizabeth Road. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

City Wide Welcome is an event designed for the thousands of post-secondary students coming to Edmonton for the first time. Learn more about your new city Sunday from noon until 3 p.m. in Hall D of the Shaw Conference Centre.

The Marathon of Hope lives on with a number of runs for the Terry Fox Foundation across the province including our Kinsmen Park.

Antique dolls and vintage toys take the stage at the Edmonton Doll Club's show and sale Sunday at the Italian Cultural Centre. (Edmonton Doll Club)

You can find antique dolls, vintage toys and other treasures at the Doll Club of Edmonton's Doll Show and Sale at the Italian Cultural Centre Sale Sunday.

You might be thinking, "Where did fall go?" Well, it's being celebrated in Fort Saskatchewan Saturday at the DBC Fall Festival with a petting zoo, Ferris wheel and bouncy castles.

A harvest festival takes place at the St. Albert Grain Elevator Park in St. Albert Sunday afternoon.

Escape the city to the heart of the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve in Elk Island National Park and gaze upon the countless stars in the galaxy guided by an interpreter. Enjoy a campfire, hot chocolate, and s'mores on Fridays until Oct. 19.

Metal-working artists showcase their work this weekend at the Reynolds-Alberta Museum. (Reynolds-Alberta Museum) Metal artists from across western Canada are showing their work at the metal art show and sale Saturday and Sunday in the Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Wetaskiwin.

Music acts including Whipped Cream, Far Out, Virtual Self are part of STACKED 2018 Saturday at the Shaw Conference Centre.

And, finally, if you like a laugh then this may be just the ticket. The 26th annual Die Nasty Annual Soap-A-Thon is on for 50 hours straight at the Varscona Theatre from Friday at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

For more fun features and community events you can tune into Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m. Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.