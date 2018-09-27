Origami, VegFest and Nuit Blanche: What to do this weekend in Edmonton

Fall is officially here, but that doesn't mean there are any fewer events going on around Edmonton this weekend, the last of September.

Alberta Culture Days means free admission to all provincial historical sites and museums from Friday until Sunday.

City of Edmonton attractions including recreation centres, pools and rinks are all part of free admission day Sunday.

All YMCAs of Northern Alberta are open to the public for free on Sunday.

Nuit Blanche is a free, all-night art party where you can take in more than 30 contemporary artworks starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Les Luminuits features three shadows the come alive in a flash and are part of this year's Nuit Blanche. (Nuit Blanche)

The inaugural National Indigenous Cultural Expo at the Edmonton Expo Centre features a powwow, Métis festival and Inuit showcase until Sunday.

The Edmonton International Film Festival is on until Oct. 6 with 170 flicks from features, to shorts and lectures. Popcorn completes the movie magic.

Local creators are showcased at the Gotta Minute Film Festival. The silent one-minute movies is shown on screens on LRT platforms, playing as part of your commute until Sept 30.

Events continue until Saturday for Western Canadian Fashion week at ATB Financial Arts Barns.

In sports, the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place Saturday while the Edmonton Eskimos play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Commonwealth Stadium.

A tried-and-true, green-and-gold tradition, the 59th annual University of Alberta Turkey Trot fun run, gobbles off from the Butterdome on Saturday.

Staff, students and members of the public participate in the annual turkey trot at University of Alberta. (University of Alberta)

This will be the last weekend to catch the 124 Street Grand Market. which closes Oct. 4. It's also the last weekend outdoors for the City Market Downtown along 104 Street before it moves to City Hall.

The Shaw Conference Centre is the spot to catch more than 200 handmade artists, designers, and crafters with Etsy Made in Canada back for the fifth year Saturday and Sunday.

VegFest Edmonton is the celebration of all things veggie this Sunday at the Richie Community Indoor Hall and Outdoor Park.

Vegfest celebrates the veggie this weekend at the Richie Community League Hall. (Vegfest)

Deadmonton Haunted House is back but at a different location. The horror show is now at 70321 Gateway Boulevard until Nov. 4.

If you're after a live theatre, no word of a lie, Pinocchio is coming to Theatre Network at the Roxy. The children's performance by Alberta Opera has shows until Sunday.

Over at the Varscona Theatre, a screwball comedy to start the season off. Skirts on Fire runs until Oct. 13.

Local talents Trevor Cooper and Eric Meier are featured in an Edmonton Classical Guitar Society concert at the Muttart Hall at Alberta College on Saturday.

People who love it, love it a lot. The Edmonton Origami Society presents the 29th Annual Folding Festival Festival at the Reuse Centre on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.