Comic expo, Keith Urban, burlesque and more: What to do with your weekend
Comic expo, Keith Urban, burlesque and more: What to do with your weekend

Autumn is officially here but that doesn’t mean you should fall into the trap of thinking there’s nothing to do in Edmonton. Here’s a list of 13 events, happenings and festivals.

Looking for stuff to do in Edmonton? Here are 13 things that may surprise you

Adrienne Lamb, Rick Bremness · CBC News ·
Once is a toe-tapping love story opening Saturday at the Citadel Theatre. (Citadel Theatre)

Autumn is officially here but that doesn't mean you should fall into the trap of thinking there's nothing to do. Here's a list of 13 things that may surprise you.

The costumes, comics and crowds filling the Edmonton Expo Centre for a gathering of epic proportions. The Edmonton Comic Expo, complete with guest-star appearances, is on until Sunday.
Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo will draw crowds this weekend. (CBC)

He was the opening act at Rogers Place two years ago, bringing local fans to the stage to perform with him and causing a major traffic jam downtown. Country musician Keith Urban returns to Rogers Place with his GraffitiU World Tour 2018 on Saturday.

Also back by popular demand, The Book of Mormon. The Broadway Across Canada production returns to the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium with shows on until Sunday.
The Book of Mormon is hitting the stage at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. (Broadway Across Canada)

Edmonton's second-largest Chinese cultural celebration of the year is on Saturday. Stop in to the Edmonton Chinatown Multicultural Centre for the Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival, a family-friendly free event.

Basketball is coming to the Ice Palace in West Edmonton Mall this weekend with North America's First FIBA 3X3 Challenger.

The annual AIDS Walk and Superhero Run kicks off Saturday night in Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park in Old Strathcona.
The AIDS Walk and Superhero Run is on this weekend in Old Strathcona. (AIDS Walk)

The 26th annual Tibetan Bazaar is on Saturday and Sunday. It's your chance to shop the Himalayan market while sampling delicious Tibetan food and entertainment at Alberta Avenue Community League.

The renovated Oliver Exchange is the spot to be on Saturday for the Gifted Market by Edmonton Made with more than 50 vendors offering handcrafted products.

Hard to believe it's been 30 years since Copperhead Road. Steve Earle and the Dukes are celebrating that album release and four decades in the music biz with a concert Sunday night at the River Cree Resort and Casino.

It's a green and gold kind of weekend: alumni weekend over at the University of Alberta, complete with campus concerts, a big Golden Bears football game, and a cap and gown event.
University of Alberta alumni weekend will draw students from the past, family and friends to campus. (University of Alberta)

Music from Hollywood summer blockbusters The Lion King, Harry Potter and The Avengers will be brought to the Winspear Centre stage by the musicians of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra on Saturday and Sunday night.

The tale of a Dublin street musician is at the heart of the love story called Once on at the Citadel Theatre from Saturday until Oct. 14.

The extravaganza that is the Edmonton Burlesque Festival returns to La Cité Francophone with burlesque and vaudeville featuring performers showcasing local, national and international theatre and arts community until Saturday.

For more fun features and community events you can tune into Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m. Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.
Keith Urban performing recently at a sold-out show in Moncton, N.B. (Kaye Letterick/CBC News )

Adrienne Lamb

Adrienne Lamb is an award-winning journalist based in Edmonton. She's the host and producer of Our Edmonton featured weekly on CBC TV. Adrienne has spent the last 20 years telling stories across Canada.

