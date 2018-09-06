Doggie Dive, Beer Geeks, and Smashing Pumpkins: What to do with your weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered
It's been a back-to-school, back-to-work kinda week, but that doesn't mean it has to be all toil, toil, toil.
The Harvest of the Past comes to life at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. complete with an old-fashioned threshing bee with vintage farm equipment.
How about a little art walk? We'll not so little anymore. The Strathearn Art Walk has grown to 300 artists and vendors featuring music, food and more. It's on from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday.
In other sports, K.O. Boxing hosts a card at the Shaw Conference Centre on Friday while the Edmonton Oil Kings take on the Calgary Hitmen in a pre-season match Friday at 7 p.m. at Downtown Community Arena.
Electronic music duo Honne bringing its Love Me/Love Me Not Tour to the Starlite Room Sunday.
From voice to flute, piano and percussion, Between the Lines opens the MainStage concert season. You can catch this eclectic concert Sunday at 3 p.m. on University of Alberta's Convocation Hall.
Edmonton Creativ Festival features sewing, scrapbooking, beading and more at Millenium Place on Friday and Saturday.
There's a Fall Family Festival on from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden.
Whose Live Anyway is an evening of improv at the River Cree Resort and Casino on Saturday night.
Beer lovers will be pouring into the Ritchie Community Centre for the Edmonton Beer Geeks Anonymous Real Ale Festival on Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. This dedicated cask ale festival features breweries from across western Canada.
The sixth annual Blue Quill Party in the Park Music Festival is a free community gathering which takes place on Saturday.
And if you haven't caught it already, Snapshots of Canada is a travelling exhibit showcasing some unforgettable images and text by well-known authors, journalists and historians being showcased at the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre until Sept. 24.