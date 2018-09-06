Doggie Dive, Beer Geeks, and Smashing Pumpkins: What to do with your weekend

It's been a back-to-school, back-to-work kinda week, but that doesn't mean it has to be all toil, toil, toil.

Costumed interpreters at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village bring the Harvest of the Past to life this weekend. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) How about this doggie dive? You and your pooch can take a plunge into Oliver Pool at 10315 119th Street on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with proceeds going to the Edmonton Humane Society

The Harvest of the Past comes to life at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. complete with an old-fashioned threshing bee with vintage farm equipment.

How about a little art walk? We'll not so little anymore. The Strathearn Art Walk has grown to 300 artists and vendors featuring music, food and more. It's on from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Edmonton Eskimos' Chris Edwards chases Calgary's DaVaris Daniels as he scores a touchdown during the first half of the Stampeders' 23-20 victory on Monday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press) Edmonton Eskimos fans are looking for redemption as the team squares off against the Calgary Stampeders in the Labour Day Classic Rematch at Commonwealth Stadium. Kick off is 5 p.m. on Saturday. After the game, stick around for the 40th anniversary Commonwealth Stadium after-party with a laser-light show and fireworks.

In other sports, K.O. Boxing hosts a card at the Shaw Conference Centre on Friday while the Edmonton Oil Kings take on the Calgary Hitmen in a pre-season match Friday at 7 p.m. at Downtown Community Arena.

The Smashing Pumpkins play Rogers Place this weekend. (The Smashing Pumpkins) Grammy award-winning rock pioneers The Smashing Pumpkins roll into Rogers Place Sunday with its Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour.

Electronic music duo Honne bringing its Love Me/Love Me Not Tour to the Starlite Room Sunday.

From voice to flute, piano and percussion, Between the Lines opens the MainStage concert season. You can catch this eclectic concert Sunday at 3 p.m. on University of Alberta's Convocation Hall.

Valour Place is described as a "hope away from home" for military and first responders and their families. (CBC) Valour Place is a non-profit organization providing free accommodations to military, RCMP, veteran and first responders families when they're staying in Edmonton for medical treatment. The group hosts a pancake breakfast and fundraising Walk for Valour starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Edmonton Creativ Festival features sewing, scrapbooking, beading and more at Millenium Place on Friday and Saturday.

There's a Fall Family Festival on from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden.

Whose Live Anyway is an evening of improv at the River Cree Resort and Casino on Saturday night.

Beer lovers will be pouring into the Ritchie Community Centre for the Edmonton Beer Geeks Anonymous Real Ale Festival on Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. This dedicated cask ale festival features breweries from across western Canada.

The sixth annual Blue Quill Party in the Park Music Festival is a free community gathering which takes place on Saturday.

And if you haven't caught it already, Snapshots of Canada is a travelling exhibit showcasing some unforgettable images and text by well-known authors, journalists and historians being showcased at the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre until Sept. 24.