Dark, Deadmonton and Haunted Halloween: What's eerie in Edmonton this weekend

It's Halloween weekend and that means there's a whack of wicked and spooktacular stuff to do in Edmonton.

The Alberta Aviation Museum goes ghoulish this Saturday. (Alberta Aviation Museum) The Alberta Aviation Museum getting into the spirit with Haunted Halloween at Hanger 14 on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., kids under 12 in costume get in for free.

Adults might choose to SCREAM at the Shaw Conference Centre Saturday night, which comes with a DJ line-up, Halloween decor, lights and action.

Run or walk three, five or 10 km at the Halloween Howl Saturday morning in support of Alberta Diabetes Foundation at the University of Alberta Butterdome.

Also Saturday morning, the IMAX Theatre at the Telus World of Science hosts a costume party and Monster House movie for the family.

What's spookier than Halloween-themed organ music? Take in the organ concert at Robertson-Wesley United Church Saturday night.

Watch this video featuring master carver Doug Warren from Fort Edmonton Park for some jack-o'-lantern tips. 2:03 A ghostly good time can be expected at Fort Edmonton Park for a couple of different Spooktacular events, Dark on until Saturday and Dead Centre of Town on until Oct. 31.

A northern saw-whet owl among the special guests at this weekend's Wild Birds Unlimited event. (Wild Birds Unlimited) Deadmonton Haunted House is back but at a different location. The horror show is now at 7031 Gateway Boulevard until Nov. 4.

Saturday is your last chance to get lost in the Edmonton Corn Maze.

Don your costume and get closer to the spooky wonders of the animal kingdom at Boo! at the Zoo at Edmonton Valley Zoo on Sunday.

Owls aren't super scary, unless you're a mouse, but there's a chance to get up close to them on Saturday with Live Owl Day featuring Dr. Gord Court at Wild Birds Unlimited.

Varscona Theatre showcases a new production called Comedy Company on until Nov. 11 based on the creation of unit assigned to boost troop morale in World War 1.

In Flew Enza: The Spanish Flu Comes to Alberta is a free exhibit up at the Borealis Gallery at the Federal Building near the Alberta Legislature.

If you just can't wait for winter then there's a chance to gear up this weekend with the Edmonton Ski and Snowboard show at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

The Australian-based children entertainers The Wiggles have three shows at the Expo Centre Saturday.