S.P.A.C.E., a powwow and the jamboree: What to do with your long weekend
Looking for stuff to do this long weekend in and around Edmonton? We’ve got you covered
We're at the halfway mark of summer and if you're looking for something to do while soaking up the sun this long weekend, look no further.
The 45th annual Poundmaker's Lodge Pow Wow is expected to draw 10,000 spectators to Sturgeon County for this free event on Saturday and Sunday.
Paul Brandt, Billy Ray Cyrus and Florida Georgia Line are just a few of the acts hitting Camrose southeast of Edmonton for the 26th annual Big Valley Jamboree.
Country music star Brett Kissel is hitting the links instead of the stage alongside former Oiler great Grant Fuhr and others as part of the Oil Country Championship celebrity pro am at the Edmonton Petroleum Golf and Country Club on until Sunday.
It's a day at the beach, Alberta Beach that is, for the 45th annual Polynesian Days from Friday to Monday complete with parade, slow pitch tournament and pancake breakfast.
Looking for a laugh? Comedy royalty Steve Martin and Martin Short are performing at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Friday night. The duo will be joined on stage by jazz pianist Jeff Babko and bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers.
Speaking of bluegrass, Stony Plain is the place to be this weekend for the Blueberry Bluegrass Festival featuring workshops, a 24-hour jam session and Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder among others acts from Friday until Sunday at Heritage Park.
La Cité Francophone's Friday night patio series and farmers market continues with this week with the market gearing up at 4 p.m. and Garth Prince playing at 7 p.m.
The weather has been good, the stalks are high, meaning the Edmonton Corn Maze west of Edmonton is officially open.