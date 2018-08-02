S.P.A.C.E., a powwow and the jamboree: What to do with your long weekend

We're at the halfway mark of summer and if you're looking for something to do while soaking up the sun this long weekend, look no further.

Check out some of the stuff going on in the capital region this August long weekend. 0:47 Culture, connections and, of course, food draws thousands to the annual Heritage Festival down at Hawrelak Park this long weekend.

The 45th annual Poundmaker's Lodge Pow Wow is expected to draw 10,000 spectators to Sturgeon County for this free event on Saturday and Sunday.

It's all aboard this long weekend for some special programming at the Alberta Railway Museum. ( Alberta Railway Museum) You can ride the rails back in time over at the Alberta Railway Museum . This long weekend, volunteers are hosting the fifth annual tribute to the stories and people that kept the Northern Alberta Railways on track.

Paul Brandt, Billy Ray Cyrus and Florida Georgia Line are just a few of the acts hitting Camrose southeast of Edmonton for the 26th annual Big Valley Jamboree.

Country music star Brett Kissel is hitting the links instead of the stage alongside former Oiler great Grant Fuhr and others as part of the Oil Country Championship celebrity pro am at the Edmonton Petroleum Golf and Country Club on until Sunday.

It's a day at the beach, Alberta Beach that is, for the 45th annual Polynesian Days from Friday to Monday complete with parade, slow pitch tournament and pancake breakfast.

Laser light shows return to the renovated Zeidler Dome at the Edmonton Telus World of Science this weekend. (Telus World of Science) Renovations are complete and this weekend laser shows are returning to the Zeidler Dome. The public is also invited to the explore the new S.P.A.C.E. gallery opening Friday at the Telus World of Science

Looking for a laugh? Comedy royalty Steve Martin and Martin Short are performing at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Friday night. The duo will be joined on stage by jazz pianist Jeff Babko and bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers.

Speaking of bluegrass, Stony Plain is the place to be this weekend for the Blueberry Bluegrass Festival featuring workshops, a 24-hour jam session and Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder among others acts from Friday until Sunday at Heritage Park.

La Cité Francophone's Friday night patio series and farmers market continues with this week with the market gearing up at 4 p.m. and Garth Prince playing at 7 p.m.

Garth Prince is the latest performer featured in La Cité Francophone's patio series. (La Cité Francophone) Smoky Lake , northeast of Edmonton, is known for pumpkins, but did you know it has a stampede? Catch the 37th event complete with barrel racing and bareback riding at the agricultural ground Saturday and Sunday. The Smoky Lake Demolition Derby goes Monday.

The weather has been good, the stalks are high, meaning the Edmonton Corn Maze west of Edmonton is officially open.