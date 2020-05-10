Additional death and 96 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta

Alberta reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one additional death.

Although still in the double digits for new cases, the number represents the highest number of new cases since 96 were reported the previous Sunday.

The total number of cases in Alberta grew to 6,253 but only 1,747 of those were active, according to the provincial update. Seventy-one Albertans were in hospital and 13 were in intensive care, two less since the last update.

According to the province, the latest death, a man in his 70s from the South zone, is not connected to a continuing care facility outbreak. This brings the provincial death toll due to COVID-19 to 117.

A regional breakdown of cases as of Sunday shows the impact of COVID-19 in different parts of the province:

Calgary zone: 4,244

South zone: 1,150

Edmonton zone: 509

North zone: 227

Central zone: 99

Unknown: 24

The Edmonton zone is the only zone that reported no new additional cases.

According to the update, 173,023 people have tested for the disease while 185,293 tests were performed in the lab. In the previous 24 hours, 4,186 tests were completed.

On Sunday, the province also highlighted a new online platform for seniors called Collaborative Online Resources and Education, designed to provide information and coordinate services throughout the pandemic and afterwards.

The hub cost $40,000 to make and was developed over the last year in conjunction with more than 160 seniors-serving organizations, according to the news release.

The provincial government and other partners will also reportedly invest about $720,000 in inter-agency programs to be coordinated through the website.