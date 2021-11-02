Actor charged with sexual offences against Edmonton teen that occurred 15 years ago

A well-known actor and fight director has been charged with sexual crimes against a Edmonton teenage girl that took place 15 years ago, and police are concerned that there may be other victims.

In August, Edmonton police began investigating a report of "multiple historical sexual assaults," says a news release sent Tuesday.

According to the news release, a man — who would have been in his mid-30s at the time — initiated a relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

Over an 18-month period, from March 2006 to September 2007, the girl was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions, said the news release.

Patrick Charles Howarth, 49, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation

Howarth worked at the Citadel Theatre as an actor and fight captain from March through June 2006. He also worked in an instructional role in the University of Alberta's drama department from January through March 2007, police say.

"Given Howarth's former employment and the allegations of sexual assault against a 16-year-old, investigators believe there may be additional complainants," stated the Edmonton Police Service news release.

Any other complainants or anyone with information are urged to contact Edmonton police.