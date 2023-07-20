Acting camp inspires the next generation of Indigenous performers

A summer acting program at Enoch Cree Nation is inspiring Indigenous youth to pursue careers in the performing arts as performers carve out a place for themselves on film and TV.

Rikki-Lyn Ward's childhood dreams came true when she was cast as a background actor in The Revenant with her Hollywood crush Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I was really excited and proud because when I was a little girl, I first wanted to be an actress when I saw Titanic," she said.

As a child, Ward spent much of her downtime watching movies. But she never saw Indigenous representations in mainstream media, which made her feel that she didn't have a place in the industry.

She said she put her dream on the back burner to become a fashion designer and jewelry maker, but she didn't feel drawn to it. Being cast in The Revenant was the catalyst for her to chase her passion.

"The experience and the rush of it all literally ignited the fire for driving my career," said Ward.

Chilcotin Cree actress Rikki-Lyn Ward's childhood dreams came true when she was cast in 2015 as a background actor in The Revenant, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. (Submitted by Rikki-Lyn Ward)

The Chilcotin Cree actress is now taking the knowledge she's gained over the last eight years to teach children at Enoch Cree Nation the fundamentals of performance, including improv, landing auditions and finding an agent — industry advice she wished for when starting out.

Ward said she began brainstorming the structure of her summer camp less than one year ago after she saw there was a need for more youth programming in the community.

She has always wanted to teach and wanted the camp to be an opportunity for Indigenous youth to develop a passion for the performing arts.

"I really want to be able to help these kids come out of their shells," she said.

Ward said programs like hers allow Indigenous youth to feel seen, as diverse performers carve out a place for themselves on film and TV. She hopes to continue the acting camp past the summer.

"It helps them no longer feel invisible and that's what I once felt when I was younger," she said.

The Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA), the union representing more than 28,000 performers working in English media, has not tracked Indigenous representation.

But union spokesperson Neha Soni said in an email to CBC News that officials plan to provide current statistics later this year with the release of its first national census report.

Cree actress Michelle Thrush, the artistic director of the Making Treaty 7 Cultural Society, said many Indigenous performers were subjected to stereotypical roles when she began her career in the 1980s. (Submitted by Michelle Thrush)

Michelle Thrush, artistic director of the Making Treaty 7 Cultural Society in Calgary, began her career in the 1980s, a time when she said many Indigenous performers were subjected to stereotypical roles that "were narrated by Hollywood."

"We didn't have a lot of voice back then … because the power was in the money and the producers," she said.

But TV shows like The Beachcombers and North of 60, and newer productions like Blackstone, allowed Indigenous artists to "tell the truth," Thrush said.

In more of her recent productions, elders were made available to cast members who needed to decompress after intense scenes.

It was empowering and beautiful, she said.

"That, to me, was brilliant because we have not had that. And honestly, the material that we deal with as Indigenous people, it's always created to promote the healing of our own people."

Thrush said Indigenous peoples in Canada need to tell their stories and be given a seat at the table to supervise how those stories are told. She said that's happening, and it's up to the youth — whom she calls "our greatest resource" — to ensure that happens.

Sydney, 8, said she likes acting and hopes to someday become an actress. (Ty Ferguson/CBC)

Back at Enoch Cree Nation, Sydney Ward, eight, participates in an improv exercise with two students.

She likes acting and often teases her family with it at home.

Sydney hopes to someday become an actress and has a message for kids on the fence about joining the program.

"It's fun! Try it out!"