Boy, 3, dead following house fire west of Edmonton

A 3-year-old boy is dead after a house fire Sunday evening in Acheson, Alta., west of Edmonton.

Parkland RCMP, local fire and emergency personnel, were called to the home around 6 p.m., police said in a news release.

As crews worked to extinguish the fire, police and firefighters searched the home and nearby property and found the boy.

The child was provided first aid but he died at the scene, police said.

All of the other occupants of the home were accounted for and were not injured, RCMP said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and police say no further information will be provided at this time as they continue their investigation.