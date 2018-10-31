Winter forecast: mild in Edmonton, short ski season in mountains

AccuWeather says the mild weather Edmonton is experiencing now could continue through the winter.

The weather forecasting service released its winter lookahead for Canada on Wednesday.

Bitterly cold air that is typical on the Canadian Prairies throughout the winter will be felt more on the eastern part of the region, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson said in a news release.

Meanwhile, the western Prairies will experience a milder winter compared to normal.

For the Edmonton region, that could mean drier-than-normal conditions, Anderson said.

"Pockets of drought" will affect areas from Edmonton to Winnipeg the release said, attributing that part of the forecast to the Canadian Drought Monitor.

Chinooks will be "quite common" in southern Alberta this winter, it said.

"The winter weather pattern is expected to be dominated by a developing El Niño in the equatorial Pacific," said Anderson.

El Niño is associated with warmer-than-normal waters in the Pacific Ocean.

"The primary storm track off the Pacific will be directed into northwestern British Columbia and [Yukon] with above-normal snowfall," said Anderson.

This winter pattern will have implications on the region's ski resorts, especially those in the Rockies.

"A majority of the snowfall in the western mountains and ski areas will come early in the season before drier weather takes hold," Anderson said.

Although the early snowfall will translate to a healthy start to the winter ski season, the lack of storms later on in the season may cause ski resorts to close earlier than they have in recent years, he said.