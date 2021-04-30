Accused takes last-minute deal, pleads guilty to accessory after the fact to murder

An Edmonton man who was set to face manslaughter charges in court next week has instead agreed to a last-minute plea deal.

Jaremy Krause, 22, was supposed to go to trial on Monday charged with manslaughter in the February 2019 death of Desmond Gordon.

But on Friday afternoon, the deal agreed to in Court of Queen's Bench saw Krause plead guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Krause admitted he drove to Gordon's northeast Edmonton apartment late one night. Matthew Campeau was in the passenger seat.

Court was told Krause was addicted to methamphetamine at the time, and that all the parties involved that night were part of Edmonton's illicit drug subculture.

Krause entered Gordon's apartment alone. According to the agreed statement of facts, Campeau came in soon after with a firearm and shot Gordon from a short distance away.

Gordon's girlfriend called 911 after the two men fled the scene. They drove for about 15 minutes with Krause acting as a lookout. Campeau tried to set the vehicle on fire, including the murder weapon.

Desmond Gordon, 42, was gunned down in his home in February 2019. (Forevermissed.com)

Krause's lawyer said his client thought of Gordon as a "street father" who taught him to survive on the streets, while the co-accused was like a "street brother."

Krause has been in custody since March 2020 after his bail was revoked, so he has served the enhanced equivalent of 23.2 months in the Edmonton Remand Centre. The Crown, defence and judge agreed he should be released from custody Friday for time served.

Campeau's first-degree, judge-alone murder trial begins Monday.