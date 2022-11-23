Accused's wife tells murder trial she doesn't know who shot her or killed her nephew

A woman whose husband is charged with attempting to murder her told court she didn't see who shot her and doesn't remember what she told police afterwards.

Gamdur Brar is on trial for the first-degree murder of his wife's 19-year-old nephew Harmanjot Bhattal, and the attempted murder with a firearm of his wife Satvir Brar.

Gamdur Brar, 45, has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

The judge-only trial began in late November, and prosecutors have called several witnesses who testified to seeing a car chase and shootout on Baseline Road in Sherwood Park on the morning of May 7, 2021.

On Thursday, Satvir Brar was called as a Crown witness and said that while she was shot and went to the hospital with injuries to her right hand and left arm, she doesn't know who pulled the trigger.

On entering the courtroom, Brar hesitated when she was asked to go to the witness stand and expressed concern about her proximity to the accused, who was sitting at the defence table with his lawyers.

Court of King's Bench Justice Steve Hillier told her he understood, but explained Brar has a right to be in the courtroom.

Several of Gamdur Brar's relatives sat in the front row of the trial, some of whom have already been called as witnesses.

While being questioned by Crown prosecutor Photini Papadatou, Satvir Brar said she arrived home on the evening of May 6, 2021 to find her husband asleep on the couch.

She said she saw an bottle and a glass on the table, which angered her, so she decided to leave their acreage on foot, wearing a jacket over her pajamas.

"I'm going to really scare him. Maybe he thinks I did something to myself. Then he will stop drinking," she said, explaining why she decided to walk instead of taking one of the families' several vehicles.

After walking for some time, she called her nephew Harmanjot Bhattal to pick her up.

Court heard that Bhattal had come to Canada as a student, and that his aunt helped him get settled. She told court she called her own relative because if she went to an in-law they would tell her husband where she was.

The pair first drove to a Sherwood Park hotel and that Bhattal offered to pay for a room for his aunt, Satvir Brar told court.

When his card was declined, she told him she'd changed her mind and they drove to her sister-in-law's house in Edmonton.

Gamdur Brar sits in the back of a police vehicle on May 7, 2021 after being placed under arrest for murder and attempted murder. (RCMP/Court exhibit)

While there, she talked to one of her two sons who had learned where she was from her relatives, she said.

Her son told her that the police were at the family home. Earlier in the trial, court heard that Gamdur Brar called police and reported his wife missing when he woke to find her gone.

Early in the morning, Satvir Brar and Bhattal left the in-law's home and drove to a Sobey's where Satvir Brar said she'd told her sons to meet her.

But instead of the boys, Satvir Brar said a black BMW that she thought was being driven by her husband approached.

She said she was so worried that she ignored a red light and ended up driving the wrong way down a road.

She said she wanted to drive home to her kids when she heard a big bang.

Satvir Brar told court they realized they'd been shot when Bhattal started screaming and she noticed her hand was bleeding. At some point the car came to a stop.

Believing her husband was in the black BMW, she said she told Bhattal to run and that she also fled.

She said as she ran she looked back and saw Bhattal had fallen to the ground.

But she insisted that she didn't see a shooter.

She told court that she did get into a vehicle with a man who drove her to the hospital.

"I said 'I need help, the guy is shooting us,'" Satvir Brar told court.

"What guy were you referring to?" Papadatou asked.

"I don't know," Satvir Brar replied.

Papadatou also asked Satvir Brar about her interview with RCMP in the aftermath of the shooting.

"Do you remember speaking to them for 90 minutes?" the prosecutor asked.

"No," Satvir Brar replied.

Papadatou told the court she expects her questions for Satvir Brar will continue most of the day Friday. The three-week trial is scheduled to run until Dec. 9.