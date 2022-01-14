Accused killer Ashton Saddleback tells court why he attacked his mother

An accused killer told an Alberta court Thursday what was going through his mind in the moments before he attacked and killed his mother last year.

All the evidence is now in at the Ashton Saddleback second-degree murder trial in Wetaskiwin Court of Queen's Bench.

Saddleback is accused of killing his mother Corrine Saddleback in November 2020.

The Crown closed its case on Thursday and the defence chose not to call any evidence.

In a video interview with RCMP after he was arrested, at first Saddleback had trouble remembering what happened with his mother in her Maskwacis home on the night of her death. He said he had consumed a bottle-and-a-half of vodka and blacked out.

"I knew I had to quit drinking before I hurt someone or myself," Saddleback said.

"When I drink, I black out and then when I black out, I'm mean."

Hours into the interview, following a break, Saddleback told Const. Phil Smith that he finally remembered why he and his mother were fighting.

"I confronted her about hitting my kids," Saddleback said. "I remember bringing up that topic there and she got really mad and I got really mad and I started hitting her and I just lost control."

Saddleback, 35, complained about sore knuckles on his right hand and a swollen heel. He told the officer that he punched his mother, then repeatedly "stomped" on her with his foot.

Saddleback said he remembered trying to clean up his mother's face as he attempted to perform CPR.

"I was covered in blood and I was standing in the hallway looking at my mom who was on the floor and there was just a pool of blood around her head. And it was everywhere, on the walls, on the stuff that was in the garage."

An autopsy later revealed that the 51-year-old grandmother died of "multiple significant blunt injuries to the head and neck."

At the time of her death, she had a blood alcohol content that was 2.5 times the legal driving limit.

Saddleback was extremely emotional and remorseful throughout the police interview.

Ashton Saddleback, 35, is on trial for the second-degree murder of his mother, Corrine. (Ashton Saddleback/Facebook)

"I'm a murderer now," he said. "I accept full responsibility for my actions and it's coming my way. I deserve it."

The admissibility of the video statement was not challenged and it was made a full trial exhibit.

Closing arguments will be heard next Wednesday. Justice Steven Mandziuk has indicated he will likely reserve his decision.