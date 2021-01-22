Accused in Chipman, Alta., double murder found guilty on single count of manslaughter

An Edmonton jury on Wednesday found Raymond Nickerson not guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the 2017 deaths of two men in Chipman, Alta., but guilty on a single count of manslaughter.

Nickerson had been on trial for second-degree murder in the deaths of Jason Williams and Terry Sutton after a dispute in the village 70 kilometres east of Edmonton.

The jury deliberated Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning before announcing it had found Nickerson, 40, not guilty on both second-degree murder charges, but guilty of manslaughter in the death of Williams.

Nickerson admitted he shot both men but testified during his trial he had used his weapon in self-defence.

'A model accused'

After the verdicts were read, Crown prosecutor Katrina Stewart Lund asked Court of Queen's Bench Justice Eric Macklin to consider revoking Nickerson's bail.

Defence lawyer Akram Attia called Nickerson "a model accused" who has been living with onerous conditions for the past four years without any breaches.

Macklin allowed Nickerson to remain out of custody. He has moved away from Chipman and now lives in Edmonton with his wife Tina.

"I believe you're going to need some assistance from Mr. Nickerson regarding the submissions you make on sentencing and I don't want to send anyone out to the remand centre to do that for various reasons," Macklin told Attia.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 20. The maximum penalty for a manslaughter conviction in Canada is life in prison. If a firearm is involved in the killing, there's a mandatory minimum sentence of four years.

History of animosity

There was a history of animosity between the two households that boiled over on a Sunday night, when Sutton and Williams lit fireworks and woke up Nickerson.

They yelled at each other, then Misti Sutton crossed the street with her husband Terry in tow.

Misti Sutton and Nickerson's wife Tina got into a physical fight inside Nickerson's house. By that time, Nickerson had retrieved and loaded his shotgun.

He told the jury he was afraid for his life and his wife's, not knowing if Sutton was armed.

Nickerson testified he pulled the trigger when he thought Terry Sutton was was going to try to wrestle away his gun.



Nickerson admitted he shot Terry Sutton in the abdomen. When Williams suddenly appeared on his doorstep, Nickerson shot him in the head.

Terry Sutton and Jason Williams were best friends. (Facebook)

In closing arguments Monday, Nickerson's defence lawyer told the jury the shots were in quick succession.

"They were panic shots from a man fighting for his life," Attia said.

'I have no use for this man'

Shortly after the shooting occurred in 2017, CBC News spoke to a number of Chipman residents who had experienced past run-ins with Nickerson.

"That man has shot my house up, my fence up. I have no use for this man," Erich Frobel said.

He showed CBC News the bullet holes in their house.

Chipman resident Erich Frobel points to a hole in his home's fence in 2017 which he claimed was made by Raymond Nickerson. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

In 2017, Jim Palmer was the mayor of Chipman and had served for 25 years in the role. He has since stepped down.

Palmer told CBC it was no secret there had been problems from the Nickerson home for at least the past three years.

Reached for comment on Wednesday about the jury verdict, Palmer did not mince words.

"I don't know how you can shoot two people and call it manslaughter," Palmer said in a telephone interview. "That's murder to me."

The former mayor said he's lost faith in the justice system and the RCMP.

"It's been too long waiting for justice to happen," he said. "I'm surprised that they didn't get completely off. I just think the whole thing has been mishandled."