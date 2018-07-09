Aboriginal Walk of Honour plaques not missing — they fell off

The five plaques reported missing from the Aboriginal Walk of Honour in Edmonton simply fell off the monument and the organization responsible for them says it does not have the budget for reinstallation.

Christine Frederick, executive director of the Dreamspeakers Festival Society, said the plaques of filmmakers Barry Barclay, Wil Campbell and Gil Cardinal, actress Tantoo Cardinal and journalist and TV producer Bert Crowfoot are in the organization's possession.

"We now know where all of them are and none of them have been stolen," Frederick said Monday.

Relative of honoree reported missing plaques

An out-of-town relative of actor Gordon Tootoosis, whose plaque is still in place, was visiting the Walk of Honour in Beaver Hills House Park along 105th Street at Jasper Avenue last week when she noticed others weren't there.

She asked the City of Edmonton about the missing plaques and then alerted police, who told CBC News they were investigating.

Frederick has found a silver lining in the confusion.

"It's wonderful that a relative of Gordon Tootoosis would come all the way from Vancouver and come here to Edmonton and on her trip, take time to actually go to that Walk of Honour," she said.

The recent attention to the monument has put it in the spotlight, highlighting some of the challenges that Frederick and her organization have faced trying to maintain it.

The Dreamspeakers society has a small budget and its resources are limited, she said. It has been focused on pursuing funding for and allocating funding to its artists, she added.

Challenges with reinstallation

Frederick, who took the reins of Dreamspeakers in 2016, said the plaques came off before her tenure began.

The Dreamspeakers Festival Society has the plaques for Bert Crowfoot and Barry Barclay as well as for Will Campbell, Gil Cardinal and Tantoo Cardinal. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

She's been investigating reinstallation options ever since, but the project is pricey, especially with more inductees to the walk.

In 2014, architect Douglas Cardinal, politician Pearl Calahasen, Métis leader Audrey Poitras and truth and reconciliation commissioner Wilton Littlechild were named honorees.

"Always, the Walk of Honour has been on our priority list and we've had to really look at not only making sure that we can repair some of the plaques that have fallen to disrepair, but also carry through our commitment for those four members," Frederick said.

To reinstall the five missing plaques and add the four new ones would cost $4,000.

Frederick said she would like to see the plaques that fell off, and the new ones, inlaid in the concrete. The previous mounting method wasn't enough to keep them in place.