Edmonton man accused of funding ISIS recruits extradited to U.S

A 34-year-old man being held in Edmonton on a charge of armed robbery has been extradited to the United States to face terrorism charges.

Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi, a Canadian citizen and former resident of San Diego, was awaiting trial in January for allegedly robbing an Edmonton jewlery store in 2014 to fund his cousins who fought for ISIS.

Instead the charge was stayed on Oct. 18, court records show. Charges against two co-accused were previously stayed in August.

The charges were stayed because the Crown did not think there was a reasonable likelihood of conviction, a spokesperson for Alberta Justice told CBC in an email, adding Abdullahi was extradited to the United States to face charges there.

Abdullahi was sent to California on Oct. 24. He appeared in federal court in San Diego the next day on charges he conspired with others to provide material support to terrorists engaged in killing and kidnapping in Syria.

Prosecutors argued Abdullahi should be detained because he is a flight risk and danger to the community.

"Terrorist networks like ISIS cannot exist without supporters," said U.S. attorney Robert Brewer in a press release on Oct 25.

U.S authorities accuse Abudullahi Ahmed Abdullahi's of robbing an Edmonton jewelry store to fund terrorism. The Canadian charge of armed robbery has been stayed. (Edmonton Police Service) "Protecting Americans from terrorists is our highest priority, and we will work hard to bring justice to those who provide material support to foreign terror organizations."

In a two-count indictment, Abdullahi is accused of supporting a cluster of terrorists in Canada and the U.S. that included three of his late cousins from Edmonton.

The indictment says Abdullahi conspired with ISIS from August 2013 to November 2014 providing personnel and money to the foreign fighters.

Facilitated travel for 5 ISIS recruits

Abdullahi facilitated the travel of at least three Canadians and two Americans, all reportedly killed fighting for ISIS, authorities say.

Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi is accused of helping Douglas McCain travel to Syria where he was reportedly killed fighting for ISIS. (Hennepin County, Minn. Sheriff's Office/The Associated Press)

"I commend San Diego's Joint Terrorism Task Force and our interagency and international partners for their committed work which resulted in Abdullahi returning to the United States to answer for the crimes he is accused of committing," Scott Brunner, FBI special agent in charge, said in the release.

Abdullahi was arrested in Fort McMurray on Sept. 15, 2017, after U.S. authorities filed an extradition request.

In June, Abdullahi lost his fight against extradition at the Court of Appeal of Alberta.

