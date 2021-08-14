Notorious inner city landlord shot in the head at his business

CBC News has learned that notorious inner-city landlord Abdullah Shah, 59, was shot in the head late this afternoon at one of his businesses on 111 Avenue.

Sources tell CBC News that the convicted fraudster, also known as Carmen Pervez, survived the shooting and is in hospital.

Shah was convicted in December 2020 after he admitted to offering to pay remanded inmates to hurt one of his former employees. He was given a conditional sentence, which included eight months on house arrest.

He pleaded guilty to counselling an offence (assault causing bodily harm) for asking a number of men to beat up Clark Moukhaiber.

Shah served four months in pretrial custody before he was released on $10,000 cash bail.

While free on bail, he was charged with a number of criminal offences, including four counts of trafficking fentanyl.