Abdulahi Sharif guilty on all 11 charges in Edmonton van attack

A jury has found Abdulahi Sharif guilty of the attempted murder of an Edmonton police officer and four pedestrians in a series of attacks two years ago.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif was convicted Friday on all 11 charges he faced, including five counts of attempted murder. He was also charged with four counts of flight from police causing bodily harm and one count of aggravated assault.

Sharif, 32, was accused of hitting Const. Michael Chernyk with a car, then stabbing him in the head on the evening of Sept. 30, 2017.

Hours later, he drove a U-Haul van into downtown and intentionally ran into four pedestrians.

Sharif represented himself at trial without a lawyer. He didn't call any witnesses or cross-examine Crown witnesses.

On Friday, he told Court of Queen's Bench Justice Paul Belzil he would not co-operate in the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

A sentencing hearing will be held Dec. 12 and 13. Belzil remanded Sharif into custody until the hearing.

The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for about 10 hours.