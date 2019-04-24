Accused in Edmonton U-Haul attacks gets one last week to hire lawyer

A man accused of trying to kill a police officer and running down pedestrians in Edmonton has been given one last chance to hire a lawyer before one is appointed in his case.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif has already parted ways with at least two lawyers since he was charged in October 2017.

Sharif appeared in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench Wednesday afternoon.

Justice Paul Belzil had ordered him to appear with an experienced lawyer provided through legal aid.

Legal Aid Alberta brought in former Edmonton lawyer Greg Lazin, who now lives in Victoria, B.C.

Lazin told the court he tried to meet with Sharif twice last week at the Edmonton Remand Centre but both times Sharif refused to leave his cell.

Through an interpreter, Sharif told the judge he's "not ready to meet anyone at the moment."

The interpreter added, "His intention is that he wants a lawyer he can pick for himself. Not someone else they picked for him."

But Sharif admitted he doesn't have anyone in mind at this point.

"It sounds like he's not willing to make any reasonable attempts at this point," assistant chief Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Wheaton noted.

She told the court she was prepared to make an application for a lawyer to be appointed as a so-called friend of the court.

Belzil said he wouldn't tolerate any further delays and gave Sharif until May 2 to find new counsel. He reminded Sharif a four-month jury trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 30.

"The trial dates have not been cancelled," Belzil reminded Sharif twice. "You have to co-operate.

"I'm going to give you one more chance."

He told Sharif if he doesn't have a lawyer at his next court appearance, he would hear the Crown's application.

Sharif was charged in October 2017 after an officer outside an Edmonton Eskimos football game was struck by a speeding car then stabbed and, hours later, four pedestrians were struck by a U-Haul truck.