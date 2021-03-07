Arrests made before abandoned building fire declared out in south Edmonton

Two people have been arrested in connection to a fire that ignited an abandoned building in south Edmonton on Saturday evening.

Fire crews were called to reports of smoke and flames at an industrial building at 101st Street and 79th Avenue at 7:07 p.m., said Sarah Jackson, a spokesperson for Edmonton fire. Crews were on scene by 7:13 and the fire was under control 30 minutes later, Jackson said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

The fire had not yet been declared out on Saturday night when CP rail police arrested two people in connection to the fire, Jackson said. A spokesperson for CP rail police did not immediately respond to calls for information about the arrests.

Eight fire trucks, a district chief and investigators responded to the fire. The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.