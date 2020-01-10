'A second chance at life': Double lung transplant recipient reflects on year of recovery

Before 2020, Dennis Nagy coughed nearly every day and had common colds that could take two months to recover from.

But after receiving a double lung transplant in January of 2020, Nagy says he hasn't coughed once. He says his recovery has led to him feeling better and breathing easier than ever before.

"I guess I am lucky. I don't really know how to explain it, I guess it was just meant to be," Nagy said.

Nagy, 48, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was just eight-months-old. At the beginning of 2020, the Spruce Grove resident found out he'd need a double lung transplant. Nagy was put on a ventilator and awaited a donor.

Doctors told Nagy he had one month to live. But surprisingly, he was on the lung transplant list for less than 24 hours before being called in for a successful surgery on Jan. 5.

"With these new lungs, I'm realizing I can do more stuff than I could before. I just have to learn my limitations, take it slow. Other than that, it's a totally different world," Nagy said.

"It's a second chance at life."

After a successful double lung transplant surgery, Dennis Nagy of Spruce Grove got to see and hold his old lungs. (Submitted by Dennis Nagy)

The lungs Nagy received were originally supposed to be given to someone else, but the donor had hepatitis C. The planned recipient was at a hospital that couldn't accept an organ donation from a hep C donor, leaving it available for Nagy.

Nagy was warned by doctors there was a small chance he could contract hep C as a result, but so far he's tested negative. Aside from developing a form of diabetes, Nagy says he's remained in good health without post-surgery side effects.

After his transplant, Nagy returned to the hospital regularly for tests and physiotherapy. After two months, Nagy said doctors told him his progress equalled what most patients see after four years.

His mother, Cathy Nagy, said her son's quick turnaround from being put on a ventilator to no longer needing to visit the hospital in two months was a whirlwind. After the surgery, she said Dennis and his family visited a coroner where her son could see his old set of lungs in front of him.

"It was just amazing to be able to stand there and hold these things, and know that he's got basically brand new ones compared to what he had," Cathy Nagy said.

Dennis Nagy says has been able to return to aspects of his life like spending more time with his daughter, Emma. (Submitted by Dennis Nagy)

Cathy Nagy said she's been happy to watch her son's health improve as he's once again able to spend time with his daughter Emma, ride his motorcycle and reconnect with his passion for baseball and umpiring games.

When her son was first diagnosed, Cathy Nagy said he wasn't given long to live. Nearly 50 years later he's feeling healthier than ever. She said she's grateful for the organ donation her son received.

"Anyone that has signed the card and known their family member's organ has been used in somebody's body, it's a great thing. It's the gift of life is what it is," Cathy said.