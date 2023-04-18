A film called 'How to Blow Up a Pipeline' prompts warning from Alberta Energy Regulator

A new fictional film about activists taking criminal action against pipeline infrastructure in the U.S. has led the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to warn of possible activism against local oil sites.

The AER released a statement this week, announcing "additional measures" on pipeline sites over concerns of violent activism prompted by the new film How to Blow Up a Pipeline.

In the statement, the agency accused the film of promoting violent actions, and says the release of the movie, which is based on a book, "should not be taken lightly."

The director of the movie, Daniel Goldhaber, told CBC the film is a work of fiction focused on bringing attention to the climate crisis.

"The problem is climate change. The problem is an unsustainable way of living and I think the focus needs to be on how to reform that system so that we can continue to live on planet Earth," Goldhaber said.

The film was inspired by Andreas Malm's non-fiction book How to Blow Up a Pipeline, which does not offer a set of instructions on how to do so, but rather suggests direct action against oil infrastructure from activists is necessary to make change in climate policy.

"If somebody sabotages an oil pipeline, it's not because we made a movie about it. It's because we're staring down the barrel of a climate apocalypse," Goldhaber said.

In its statement, the AER said federal and provincial agencies across North America are preparing for scenarios where activists have been inspired by the film and put themselves and the industry in danger.

"We recommend that operators conduct enhanced surveillance and monitoring of surface pipelines and verify that leak detection systems and emergency shutdown valves are functioning properly," the statement said, in part.

Reports that the FBI has also contacted local law enforcement agencies over concerns about the movie and subsequent action have been circulating online, but the agency would not confirm this to CBC.

In an emailed statement from the FBI National Press Office, spokesperson Christina Pullen said: "While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, the FBI regularly shares information our law enforcement partners to assist in protecting the communities they serve."

Goldhaber said he has not been contacted directly by any federal or provincial agencies regarding concerns over the film.

The film, which was released earlier this month, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September and follows eight young people who decide to blow up an oil pipeline in the U.S. They are motivated by environmental activism.

Previously, the province petitioned against the 2021 animated movie Bigfoot Family which also included themes about the oil industry and environmental activism.

The Canadian Energy Centre started a petition against the movie, urging people to send Netflix Canada letters saying the film vilifies energy workers and tells lies about the oil sector.

Goldhaber said he hopes How to Blow Up a Pipeline sparks conversations and heightened attention to the climate crisis and environmental preservation.