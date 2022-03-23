9 nifty ideas for exploring Edmonton this summer

Company is coming, or maybe you're just looking for things to do with the kids. Here are a few suggestions that might help keep people entertained while they are in Edmonton.

High Level Bridge Streetcar

How about taking your summer to new heights? The High Level Bridge Streetcar runs from Whyte Avenue to near Jasper Avenue.

The streetcar operates Friday through Monday until Sept. 5. After that, service will be Friday through Sunday only, up to and including Oct. 10.

A round trip for a family of five costs $25. A single adult ticket is $7 for a round trip or $4 one way.

The Edmonton 33 streetcar, built in 1912 and restored by the volunteers of the Edmonton Radial Railway Society, rumbles across the track of the High Level Bridge. (David Bajer/CBC News)

Festivals are back

This year, dozens of the city's summer festivals are returning.

The Works Art and Design Festival and The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival will be at Sir Winston Churchill Square from July 8-17.

The square is also where Edmonton's Caribbean Arts Festival, Cariwest, is taking place from Aug. 5-7.

Other staples of the summer festival season include the Edmonton Folk Music Festival in Gallagher Park from Aug. 4-7 and the Edmonton Heritage Festival in Hawrelak Park from July 30 to Aug. 1.

The Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival is also returning with 27 venues and more than 160 shows featuring artists from around the world, from Aug. 11 to 21.

Telus World of Science

There are lots of revamped spaces to tour at the Telus World of Science, including the Health Zone, Science Garage, Nature Exchange and a new focus on Indigenous learning.

Adults pay $27.95. The children's rate is $20.95. That includes access to the feature gallery where Apollo: When We Went to the Moon is now on.

The new permanent Arctic Journey exhibition, currently under construction, is slated to open in September.

Fred Hines, director of Indigenous Education at Telus World of Science Edmonton, standing in the main lobby of the centre next to a new mural. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Edmonton Valley Zoo

The Edmonton Valley Zoo features more than 350 animals — and this summer, some of the Lego variety.

Nature Connects Lego is one of five traveling exhibits from renowned New York-based Lego artist Sean Kenney. The one on display in Edmonton until Labour Day has 800,000 blocks. Adult admission is $15.95. Children two to 12 get in for $9.95.

Neon Sign Museum

From Lego to the bright lights of Edmonton's Neon Sign Museum. A glowing, humming record of 20 local businesses, it's a first of its kind museum in Canada. It's open and free to tour, day or night.

A worker adds new signs to Edmonton's Neon Sign Museum at 104th Street and 104th Avenue. (Submitted by City of Edmonton)

Exploring outdoors

You've seen the price at the pumps and that means more of us are staying closer to home. This map below features the locations and details on more than 60 mostly free outdoor green space gems in the capital region.

Among the newest suggestions on the map are Cooking Lake-Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area's 170 kilometres of trails for hiking, fat biking and bird watching. There is also the Belgravia Arts Park with its free outdoor art gallery, and Cardiff Park, which has a stocked pond for great trout fishing.

John Janzen Nature Centre

The John Janzen Nature Centre is all spruced up for the summer season. Timed tickets will cost you $3 for kids up to two years old, and $8 for everyone else. A family ticket costs $17.

Recent renovations mean there are fresh environmental activities inside and out. The nature centre is nestled in Edmonton's river valley right next to Fort Edmonton Park, which is also drawing crowds with its midway, steam train and the Indigenous Peoples Experience.

Muttart Conservatory

The Muttart Conservatory is a blooming beautiful spot to visit year-round. This Edmonton landmark features four giant pyramids showcasing different environments, from the desert to the rainforest and our temperate zone. Adult admission is $14.95, with kids from two to 12 getting in for $7.75.

The mall

And last but not least, if company's coming this stop may be at the top of their list. At 5.3-million square feet, West Edmonton Mall is the size of a small city. From the shops to the hotels and attractions, the mall says it boasts an average yearly visitation of 30.8 million people, which would make it Alberta's No. 1 tourist attraction.