9 nifty ideas for exploring Edmonton this summer
A capsule to the moon, animals made from 800,000 pieces of Lego and festivals
Company is coming, or maybe you're just looking for things to do with the kids. Here are a few suggestions that might help keep people entertained while they are in Edmonton.
High Level Bridge Streetcar
How about taking your summer to new heights? The High Level Bridge Streetcar runs from Whyte Avenue to near Jasper Avenue.
The streetcar operates Friday through Monday until Sept. 5. After that, service will be Friday through Sunday only, up to and including Oct. 10.
A round trip for a family of five costs $25. A single adult ticket is $7 for a round trip or $4 one way.
Festivals are back
This year, dozens of the city's summer festivals are returning.
The Works Art and Design Festival and The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival will be at Sir Winston Churchill Square from July 8-17.
The square is also where Edmonton's Caribbean Arts Festival, Cariwest, is taking place from Aug. 5-7.
Other staples of the summer festival season include the Edmonton Folk Music Festival in Gallagher Park from Aug. 4-7 and the Edmonton Heritage Festival in Hawrelak Park from July 30 to Aug. 1.
The Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival is also returning with 27 venues and more than 160 shows featuring artists from around the world, from Aug. 11 to 21.
You can see dozens more summer destinations on Our Edmonton: Explore Edition on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. Monday on CBC TV and CBC Gem.
Telus World of Science
There are lots of revamped spaces to tour at the Telus World of Science, including the Health Zone, Science Garage, Nature Exchange and a new focus on Indigenous learning.
Adults pay $27.95. The children's rate is $20.95. That includes access to the feature gallery where Apollo: When We Went to the Moon is now on.
The new permanent Arctic Journey exhibition, currently under construction, is slated to open in September.
Edmonton Valley Zoo
The Edmonton Valley Zoo features more than 350 animals — and this summer, some of the Lego variety.
Nature Connects Lego is one of five traveling exhibits from renowned New York-based Lego artist Sean Kenney. The one on display in Edmonton until Labour Day has 800,000 blocks. Adult admission is $15.95. Children two to 12 get in for $9.95.
Neon Sign Museum
From Lego to the bright lights of Edmonton's Neon Sign Museum. A glowing, humming record of 20 local businesses, it's a first of its kind museum in Canada. It's open and free to tour, day or night.
Exploring outdoors
You've seen the price at the pumps and that means more of us are staying closer to home. This map below features the locations and details on more than 60 mostly free outdoor green space gems in the capital region.
Among the newest suggestions on the map are Cooking Lake-Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area's 170 kilometres of trails for hiking, fat biking and bird watching. There is also the Belgravia Arts Park with its free outdoor art gallery, and Cardiff Park, which has a stocked pond for great trout fishing.
John Janzen Nature Centre
The John Janzen Nature Centre is all spruced up for the summer season. Timed tickets will cost you $3 for kids up to two years old, and $8 for everyone else. A family ticket costs $17.
Recent renovations mean there are fresh environmental activities inside and out. The nature centre is nestled in Edmonton's river valley right next to Fort Edmonton Park, which is also drawing crowds with its midway, steam train and the Indigenous Peoples Experience.
Muttart Conservatory
The Muttart Conservatory is a blooming beautiful spot to visit year-round. This Edmonton landmark features four giant pyramids showcasing different environments, from the desert to the rainforest and our temperate zone. Adult admission is $14.95, with kids from two to 12 getting in for $7.75.
The mall
And last but not least, if company's coming this stop may be at the top of their list. At 5.3-million square feet, West Edmonton Mall is the size of a small city. From the shops to the hotels and attractions, the mall says it boasts an average yearly visitation of 30.8 million people, which would make it Alberta's No. 1 tourist attraction.