78-year-old Edmonton woman testifies about 1981 rape in parkade

WARNING: This story contains descriptions of alleged sexual violence.

A 78-year-old woman testified Monday that she still remembers the "very scary" eyes of the stranger who she alleges raped her in her condo building's parkade nearly 42 years ago.

John Beausoleil, 69, is on trial in Edmonton's Court of King's Bench for one count each of rape and robbery, in connection to the allleged attack on Sept. 18, 1981.

Beausoleil, who lives in Orillia, Ont., is charged with rape under the 1981 Criminal Code after Edmonton police decided to re-evaluate the decades-old case in October 2018.

The woman, whose identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban, said after finishing up her shift at an electronics store on Sept. 17, 1981, she went out for drinks with friends.

When it was time to go home, she gave a man she'd met a ride, dropping him off on the way. She then drove on to Lancaster Terrace, a condo complex in northwest Edmonton.

She testified that she parked in the underground parkade and was out of her car, standing near the trunk when someone grabbed her.

"This man came from the right side of me and grabbed both my arms and told me not to move," she said.

She said the man told her to take her clothes off, and she told him he was crazy. She said he tore off her dress, then forced her onto the ground and raped her. She said he threatened her with a knife, though she never saw a weapon, and that he broke the little finger on her left hand.

She said when the assault was finished, he grabbed her purse and ran off.

After the assault, she went to a neighbour's door, who called the police.

She recovered the purse the next day, but her cash was missing.

Responding to Crown prosecutor Jim Stewart's questions, the woman said the man was white and that she remembers his eyes.

"They were very scary. He looked dangerous. He looked mean," she said.

Peter Demers, the original Edmonton police detective in the case who is now retired, was also called as a witness Monday to testify about the original investigation.

Demers, who worked in what was at the time called the sex crimes unit, said he took the woman to the hospital where she was examined and where swabs and blood samples were taken.

He said her pantyhose and the dress she'd been wearing were also collected by police.

While the file was never closed, he said the lab results at the time didn't give them much to go on, and that it wasn't cleared by the time he left policing in 1985.

In an opening statement, Stewart said that a stain found on the dress the woman was wearing was retested for DNA in 2019, and that it was a match with Beausoleil.

Whereabouts of original case notes

During cross examination, Beausoleil's defence lawyer Brian Beresh challenged both the woman and former detective's memories.

He put it to the woman that she'd originally believed a different man who had been in the news for other crimes at the time was her assailant.

He also suggested she could have forgotten having sexual contact with someone else the week of the alleged rape.

"I would say no," she said

While cross-examining Demers, Beresh questioned the former detective about his original notes disappearing.

Demers was put on administrative leave and officially left Edmonton police in 1985. He testified that he believes his records were shredded after he left.

Demers will return for further cross examination on Tuesday. The trial is scheduled to run until April 26.