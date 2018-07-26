75 homes evacuated in northern Alberta hamlet after gas leak

A gas leak forced residents from 75 homes in Fort McKay, a community north of Fort McMurray, Thursday.

A natural gas line was ruptured by a third party near the new Riverside care facility, an ATCO spokesperson said.

Affected residents have been provided temporary shelter, Fort McKay First Nation said on its Facebook page.

The community is also asking residents to stay away from the area.

A crew is on site and will make repairs once the gas is turned off, ATCO said.