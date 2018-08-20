Skip to Main Content
71-year-old man killed in rollover west of Edmonton
New

71-year-old man killed in rollover west of Edmonton

A 71-year-old man was killed Monday afternoon after his westbound truck was involved in a rollover on Highway 16 near Century Road.

Single-vehicle rollover occurred on Highway 16 near Spruce Grove

CBC News ·
RCMP are investigating single-vehicle rollover Monday afternoon on Highway 16. (RCMP)

A 71-year-old man was killed Monday afternoon when his truck was involved in a rollover on Highway 16 near Century Road.

RCMP were called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover shortly before 4 p.m. just outside Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton.

The truck was travelling westbound prior to the crash, RCMP said. No other vehicles were involved.

The highway was closed for more than an hour while police investigated the collision. 

Highway 16 westbound re-opened just after 7 p.m.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us