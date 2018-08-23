7 Edmonton women targeted at night by same voyeur, police say
Man with cellphone took videos through bedroom windows of women undressing
Seven young women in the McKernan neighbourhood have told police they were spied on while undressing by a man who took cellphone videos through their bedroom windows.
Edmonton police have released a composite sketch of a suspect they're seeking.
Investigators believe the same man is responsible for seven voyeurism incidents in the south-side neighbourhood, dating back to January 2017, police said Thursday in a news release.
The most recent incident was reported to police two weeks ago, on Aug. 9.
Each time, a young woman reported being startled to see a man peering through her bedroom window, filming her on a cellphone while she undressed.
The suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, five-foot-nine to six-foot-one, weighing around 170 pounds, with dark shoulder-length hair. He wore a tuque and carried a grey cellphone during each incident, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.