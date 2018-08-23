7 Edmonton women targeted at night by same voyeur, police say

Seven young women in the McKernan neighbourhood have told police they were spied on while undressing by a man who took cellphone videos through their bedroom windows.

Edmonton police have released a composite sketch of a suspect they're seeking.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for seven voyeurism incidents in the south-side neighbourhood, dating back to January 2017, police said Thursday in a news release.

The most recent incident was reported to police two weeks ago, on Aug. 9.

Each time, a young woman reported being startled to see a man peering through her bedroom window, filming her on a cellphone while she undressed.

The suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, five-foot-nine to six-foot-one, weighing around 170 pounds, with dark shoulder-length hair. He wore a tuque and carried a grey cellphone during each incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.