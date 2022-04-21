Skip to Main Content
7 suspects charged in stabbing death of McNally student, says Edmonton police chief

Seven youths have been charged with attempted murder in the April 8 stabbing of 16-year-old McNally High School student Karanveer Sahota. Police said the charges are expected to be upgraded as Sahota has since died.

Deputy chief says charges against youths to be upgraded soon

Karanveer Sahota is remembered as gentle and kind by his cousins, Monica Binns and Shivleen Sidhu. (Courtesy of the Sahota Family)

Seven youths have been charged with attempted murder in a fatal assault on a 16-year-old Edmonton high school student, police said Thursday.

The charges are being reviewed by Crown prosecutors, Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee said during a meeting of the police commission.

Deputy chief Kevin Brezinski said the charges will soon be upgraded.

"We did charge seven youth with attempted murder," Brezinski said. "Since our victim has since passed away, those charges now are being reviewed by the Crown."

Karanveer Sahota, 16, was waiting for a bus on the afternoon of April 8 when he was assaulted. The Grade 10 student at McNally High School died a week later in hospital.

An autopsy completed on Wednesday determined that Sahota died from a stab wound to the chest and that his death was a homicide.

A memorial outside McNally High School continued to grow on Wednesday for 16-year-old Karanveer Sahota. (Julia Wong/CBC )
