7 suspects charged in stabbing death of McNally student, says Edmonton police chief

Seven youths have been charged with attempted murder in a fatal assault on a 16-year-old Edmonton high school student, police said Thursday.

The charges are being reviewed by Crown prosecutors, Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee said during a meeting of the police commission.

Deputy chief Kevin Brezinski said the charges will soon be upgraded.

"We did charge seven youth with attempted murder," Brezinski said. "Since our victim has since passed away, those charges now are being reviewed by the Crown."

Karanveer Sahota, 16, was waiting for a bus on the afternoon of April 8 when he was assaulted. The Grade 10 student at McNally High School died a week later in hospital.

An autopsy completed on Wednesday determined that Sahota died from a stab wound to the chest and that his death was a homicide.