It only took one Santa to get the (bike) wheels rolling for 84 Alberta kids

It started off with one. Now seven secret Santas are wheeling their way into the hearts of dozens of children in Rocky Mountain House.

Last year, a resident came to the Evergreen Co-op and told them he wanted to donate $1,000. He asked that the money be put toward bikes for children in the community.

Jason Stewart, hardware manager at the Co-op, jumped at the chance to help out and started reaching out to different organizations to find the kids who could really use them. About a dozen bikes were handed out.

Seven anonymous donors provided 84 bicycles to the Evergreen Co-op. 0:28

This year, that same secret Santa gathered together six friends who each made an anonymous $1,000 donation, enough for 84 children to receive new bikes.

The reaction at each giveaway over the past two weeks has been "absolute joy," with kids "jumping up and down, screaming," Stewart said.

"Almost as rewarding as it is to see the kids jump up for joy, is to see the parents' expressions at the same time," he said.

"They basically had no idea why they were being called to the school. They just knew something was being presented to their child."

Students at École Rocky Elementary couldn't wait to test drive of their new rides. (Jason Stewart)

Stewart and his colleagues rolled the bikes out to schools, Boys and Girls Clubs and the local women's shelter.

"When we actually made the announcement that it was theirs, it was a beautiful kind of chaos I guess.

"It's one of those things where it just warms you right up."

A few of the kids were asked about what they plan to do with their new bike.

“I want to learn how to ride a bike with two wheels,” says Cicily, 8. (Jason Stewart)

“I will take it home and ride it,” says Tess, 6. (Jason Stewart)

“Ride it when we go for walks,” says Kassandra, 7. (Jason Stewart)

“I can’t wait to go for a bike ride with my little sister,” says six-year-old Kaeya. (Jason Stewart)

“I’m going to be playing around with it in my yard,” says Kendra, 6. (Jason Stewart)