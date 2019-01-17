St. Albert man wins $7.9M jackpot: That 'what if' question keeps you buying
Bucket list plans include recording music, buying a truck and trying to live sustainably
Finding out you won the lottery would be music to anybody's ears.
But for St. Albert's Raymond Mussell, winning $7.9 million in a December Lotto 6/49 draw is going to let him make music for the pleasure of others.
"There are a few things I'm looking forward to ticking off the old bucket list," Mussell said in a Thursday news release announcing his win.
"I've been recording music for years, and I'm now recording my second album. I'd like to put some money toward marketing the album and see where that takes me."
Mussell bought his $38 ticket for the Dec. 15 draw at a Safeway gas bar in St. Albert. Two winning tickets split the $15.8-million jackpot.
The second winning ticket was purchased in Ontario. The winning numbers of 11, 12, 22, 36, 46 and 47.
Also on Mussell's bucket list are a new house, a new truck and sharing his windfall with his children.
"I've always thought that people buy lottery tickets because there's this chance you might be the next big winner," said Mussell. "It's that 'what if?' question that keeps you buying."
Mussell also said that the win has given him a greater appreciation of financial planning, calling it a "special opportunity" that comes with responsibilities.
"It would be easy to go out and buy this, that and whatever," he said. "But I won't do that. It's important to me that I continue to live a sustainable life, and that my kids live that life as well."
