60 sweet spots to explore this spring and summer in the capital region

As gas prices soar and the pandemic drags on, many of us are looking for outdoor adventures closer to home.

If you're after a way to make those outings feel more like adventures maybe try out a new spot.

During the COVID-19 pandemic we've been compiling a map featuring photos and details of outdoor gems in the capital region from municipal parks, to historic sites to conservation areas.

The list has now ballooned to more than 60 locations

Among the fresh suggestions on the map include the newly renovated John Janzen Nature Centre, the Belgravia Arts Park with what's been described as a free outdoor art gallery, and Cardiff Park with a stocked pond for great trout fishing.

