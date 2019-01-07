Feeling lucky? Millions of dollars in lotto prizes unclaimed in Alberta

If you have any lottery tickets from last year lying around, it would be wise to check the numbers.

The $60 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Edmonton on Oct. 26 remains unclaimed, and there's still two $1 million prizes outstanding in Alberta. The two Maxmillions tickets were drawn on June 1 and June 8, said Western Canada Lottery Corporation spokesperson Kevin van Egdom.

All winners on WCLC tickets have one year from the day of the draw to claim their prize.

Some people don't check their tickets right away, van Egdom said.

"Last year, for example, we had a $1 million winner in Whitecourt who didn't find out for nine months because he hadn't cleaned the tickets out of his desk," he said. "So I expect ... we'll see some of those. We'll see people with tickets in their desks or their glove compartments or their pockets or another jacket."

Other people hold off on claiming their prize, van Egdom said.

"A few years ago, we had a family in Edmonton who had won $50 million," he said. "They found out almost right away, and they just kept it to themselves for eight months until they were ready to claim it. So they were really good at keeping that secret."

Van Egdom said 51 prizes of $1 million or more were handed out in Alberta in 2018 — a record for the province. Twelve of those were in Edmonton, and another twelve were in Calgary, with the rest spread across the province.

"It really kind of goes to show that it doesn't matter where you buy your ticket. We had winners from across the province," van Egdom said.

The previous record is from 2015, when there were 48 prizes of $1 million or more.

There are six other unclaimed prizes in Alberta, ranging from $10,000 to $522,440, according to the WCLC website.