6 killed in 2-vehicle highway crash south of Jasper, Alta.

Six people have died following a highway crash in Alberta's Jasper National Park.

Another six people were injured in a separate collision in the same area four hours later.

RCMP said a multi-vehicle collision happened early Tuesday evening on Highway 93, about 60 kilometres south of Jasper.

Blain Fairbairn of Alberta Health Services said six people were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to a Jasper hospital.

Highway 93 traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated and cleared the accident scene.

At 9:20 p.m., four hours after the initial collision, emergency medical services responded to a separate incident in the same area on Highway 93.

Six patients were transported to the Jasper-Seaton Healthcare Centre in stable condition, AHS spokesperson Lisa Laferriere said.

Alberta Transportation's website said Wednesday morning that all lanes of the highway had been reopened.

The collision marked the latest in a string of Alberta road deaths this month: