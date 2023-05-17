58% of all Edmonton transit tickets in 2020 and 2021 were issued to Indigenous people

Indigenous people received 58 per cent of tickets issued on and around Edmonton transit in 2020 and 2021; compared to 27 per cent of tickets given to white people, data released Tuesday shows.

Of the 7,471 tickets issued over the two years, 4,307 went to Indigenous people while 1,982 were given to white people.

Black people got 335 in the same timeframe and Asian people, 24.

Infractions include fare evasion, trespassing, public intoxication, loitering, littering, aggressive panhandling, smoking and urination and defecation.

The Criminal Trial Lawyers Association requested numbers from the City of Edmonton.

Chris Wiebe, member of the CTLA, said he's noticed a disproportionate number of Indigenous and homeless people on transit having issues with bylaw officers.

"People need resources, not tickets," Wiebe said in an interview Tuesday.

Marlene Orr, CEO of the Native Counselling Services of Alberta, said for the most part, fines were issued to people who can't afford to pay.

"It looks like the criminalization of Indigenous people in poverty," Orr told CBC News. "So we're bogging down our justice system, we're criminalizing the issue of poverty and of houselessness, and what are we really doing here?"

A similar ratio appears for warnings: 41,493 or 49 per cent of a total 85,100 warnings went to Indigenous patrons, 23 per cent to white people.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, David Jones, branch manager of community standards and neighbourhoods, said transit peace officers take a community-minded approach.

"Vulnerable populations are not targeted," Jones said. "Transit Peace Officers understand that Indigenous people are disproportionately impacted by houselessness and intergenerational trauma."

The city says since 2021, it's shifted focus to wellbeing and safety, and that transit peace officers start by informing and educating riders about rules and appropriate behaviour.

"Tickets are only issued as a last resort, when encouragement and education have proven ineffective," Jones said.

The fine amount for fare evasion was $250 until the city revised that to $150.

Tickets and trespassing

Wiebe is also concerned about the number of people getting tickets around transit who may be homeless or in transition.

In 2020 and 2021, 85 per cent of those who got tickets for trespassing went to people with no fixed address.

No fixed address includes someone who is homeless, a person failing or unwilling to provide an address, a person who has no identification to substantiate address, or a person who left the scene before the ticket was issued or investigation.

Peace officers give trespass tickets to a person who's been banned from transit, then caught using transit, he noted.

"People need to use transit," he said. "It really interferes with a basic need when unhoused people get banned from transit."

Wiebe also suggested city council and administration need to ensure their policies and bylaws target behaviour that actually creating safety issues, not just making other riders uncomfortable.

"There's room for making the ban policy a bit more clear, less room for banning people who aren't doing anything that's actually unsafe for others, or unsafe for transit property," Wiebe said.

The city has taken steps to address social concerns, such as the Community Outreach Transit Team (COTT) in 2021 — a partnership between the city and Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society where outreach workers provide guidance and support to people in need.

There are currently five COTT teams, up from two last year.

But Orr said some outreach efforts are not completely effective in getting people the help they need, including referring people to services like bus passes and bus tickets.

"What's happening with the navigation programs that Edmonton Police Service has in place on our transit system?" Orr asked.

"So for me, what's glaring is that there's a disconnect between those navigation programs with Edmonton Police Services and the city police transit officers."

The City also has programs for low income patrons in partnership with 32 social agencies.

About 1,900 free monthly fare passes are distributed each month to those at risk or those who are houseless.