57 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, one additional death

Alberta reported another 57 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Sunday.

Active cases throughout the province fell to 1,064, a decrease of 20 since the previous count. There were 57 people in hospital and nine in intensive care due to the disease, according to Sunday's update.

There have been 6,644 total cases in the province, 5,453 listed as recovered.

The province recorded one additional death. Of 127 total deaths, 93 were residents at continuing care facilities.

A regional breakdown of cases as of Sunday shows the impact of COVID-19 in different parts of the province:

Calgary zone: 856 active, 3,621 recovered

South zone: 112 active, 1,086 recovered

Edmonton zone: 60 active, 446 recovered

North zone: 18 active, 196 recovered

Central zone: 13 active, 85 recovered

Unknown: 5 active, 19 recovered

Calgary zone, which been a focal point for cases in the province, saw its number of active cases decrease by 20 in the previous 24 hours. North and south zones each saw their number of active cases increase by one.

A total of 213,078 tests have been completed for COVID-19, according to Sunday's release. In the previous 24 hours, 3,761 tests were performed.