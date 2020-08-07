50/50 fever: Fans shell out for a chance to be a millionaire

Even if the Edmonton Oilers are eliminated during Friday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one Alberta fan can dry their tears on a heaping pile of cold hard cash.

The odds of winning, however, are growing slimmer by the minute as the frenzy over the team's online 50/50 draw continues.

The club's community foundation's game-day raffle opened at 9 a.m. and within the first 15 minutes, the pot had hit $6,000 and the website for ticket sales started to glitch.

By 10 a.m., the pot had surpassed $20,000 but many fans eager to test their luck and buy in were met with error messages.

The excitement over the online draws has been unprecedented. Wednesday's raffle shattered an all-time record and had to close early after it reached the server provider's maximum allowable ticket sales.

The pot maxed out three hours before the game even started.

The winner took home $2,708,565. The rest will support charities with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

Officials say the provider has increased capacity by 2½ times for today's draw, which is set to run until 10:30 p.m.

🚨 GAME ON 🚨<br><br>Today's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> online 50/50 presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/REMAXca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@REMAXca</a> is off & running with 2.5 times more tickets available than our previous raffles!<br><br>🎟 <a href="https://t.co/RB9s6fMDKT">https://t.co/RB9s6fMDKT</a><br><br>Also... Wednesday's prize of $2,708,565 has officially been claimed! 🎉 <a href="https://t.co/TDB45VwVfX">pic.twitter.com/TDB45VwVfX</a> —@Oil_Foundation

Gambling researcher, Fiona Nicoll, isn't surprised at the 50/50 fever. The doldrums of a pandemic summer are pushing people to test their luck, she said.

"I look at social qualities of gambling, things that aren't just about winning or losing or being addicted but why it is that gambling can bring communities together," she said.

The author of Gambling in Everyday Life: Spaces, Moments and Products of Enjoyment and the Alberta Gambling Research Institute Chair in Gambling Policy at the University of Alberta, Nicoll said playing the odds is particularly attractive during the boredom and isolation caused by COVID-19.

In a hockey town like Edmonton, buying into a charitable gamble can make people feel a sense of community.

"Often, when we think about responsible gambling, we think about individual gamblers but actually, we often gamble as members of groups and communities and I think the 50/50 story about the Oilers is very much a part of that," Nicoll said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

Nicoll said the Oilers are intertwined with the culture and economy of the city and Edmontonians are passionate about the team.

The raffle gives fans forced to watch the games from afar a way to participate in the action.

And with half the proceeds going to charity, gamblers guilt is kept to a minimum.

"I think 50/50 is really interesting because they're partly gambling in the sense that you buy a ticket and you have a hope that you may win a prize but you're also investing in a charity or cause," she said.

"There is a sense of hope and investment."

For those who win the jackpot, the money will be life-changing, Nicholl said. For some winners, more money means more problems.

"It can make an enormous change and it's not always for the better but it depends," she said.

"Those really large prizes are going to be transformational, they really affect the relationships that people have with those around them."

Everyone will react differently to that influx of cash, she said.

Some winners will want to hoard their money under a mattress. Others may decide to burn through their winnings and leave it all behind for a sandy beach somewhere.

"Some people will want to go to work and gloat and other people will want to have a stern conversation with their boss."

With a Friday victory Chicago, the bottom-seeded Western Conference team, could knock out the fifth-seeded Oilers.

The game begins at 6:45 MT.