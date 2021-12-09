$50,000 reward offered leading to arrest of accused Edmonton human trafficker

An Edmonton man wanted on Canada-wide warrants is accused of assaulting and forcibly confining a 19-year-old woman while forcing her to become a sex worker.

Edmonton police allege that in March 2021, Keyshawn McMillan violently assaulted the woman at the Aurora Motel in west Edmonton. He was arrested on the scene and charged with assault with a weapon, which court documents show to be a baton.

McMillan, 21, allegedly attacked the same woman again at a different motel in August 2021.

Police said she was confined to a motel room and seriously injured but managed to escape the next day.

McMillan was subpoenaed to attend court in mid-August but he was failed to appear. Police believe he's been actively evading investigators since March.

"We just need to know where he is," said Staff Sgt. Anna Sinclair. Police believe he's still in the Edmonton area because he has strong ties in the city, she said.

For that reason, Edmonton police partnered with the Bolo Program, funded by a private foundation, which is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone who submits information that leads to McMillan's arrest. The reward is available for six months.

Bolo has launched a social media campaign and plans to erect 10 billboards in Edmonton featuring McMillan.

At a news conference Thursday morning, the Bolo program director sent a message to McMillan.

"Wherever you are, this campaign will reach you, test the loyalty of your friends and associates and make your world smaller," Maxime Langlois said.

"There's only one right thing to do. Grab the phone, call a lawyer and make arrangements to turn yourself in."

McMillan is 5'9" and weighs about 170 pounds. He has King tattooed across the fingers on his right hand and Kilo on the fingers of his left hand.

He's charged with human trafficking, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

Police say anyone helping McMillan to avoid arrest could also be charged.