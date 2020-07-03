5 Edmonton rec centres to open Monday with new COVID-19 safety measures

Five Edmonton recreation centres set to open Monday will have safety measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the city said in a news release Friday.

Terwillegar, Commonwealth, Clareview and The Meadows fitness centres will reopen Monday. The gymnasiums at those facilities will also reopen but only for pickleball and badminton.

Pools at Clareview, Bonnie Doon and Jasper Place will reopen July 20.

Kinsmen Sports Centre will open its fitness centres and some field house amenities on July 13, but will not reopen its pools to the public until Aug. 4.

Modifications have been put in place to protect staff and visitors, the release said.

The most significant measure is that anyone wanting to visit a recreation centre must book a time online.

Reservations for times at fitness centres and gymnasiums will open at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Reservations for pools will open on July 13.

Hand sanitizer will be provided at numerous locations, cleaning of public spaces will be enhanced, traffic flow will be designated one-way and signs will encourage physical distancing, the release said.

It is recommended that patrons wear a mask when not engaging in intense physical activity. Masks are not allowed in pools.

The city has also developed new outdoor fitness classes, as indoor fitness classes have been suspended.

Learn-to-swim programs will resume when pools reopen but with the new approach of one student per instructor.

Information on reservations, classes and fees can be found at edmonton.ca/reccentres.