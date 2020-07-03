5 Edmonton rec centres to open Monday with new COVID-19 safety measures
Masks recommended, visitors must book time online
Five Edmonton recreation centres set to open Monday will have safety measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the city said in a news release Friday.
Terwillegar, Commonwealth, Clareview and The Meadows fitness centres will reopen Monday. The gymnasiums at those facilities will also reopen but only for pickleball and badminton.
Pools at Clareview, Bonnie Doon and Jasper Place will reopen July 20.
Kinsmen Sports Centre will open its fitness centres and some field house amenities on July 13, but will not reopen its pools to the public until Aug. 4.
Modifications have been put in place to protect staff and visitors, the release said.
The most significant measure is that anyone wanting to visit a recreation centre must book a time online.
Reservations for times at fitness centres and gymnasiums will open at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.
Reservations for pools will open on July 13.
Hand sanitizer will be provided at numerous locations, cleaning of public spaces will be enhanced, traffic flow will be designated one-way and signs will encourage physical distancing, the release said.
It is recommended that patrons wear a mask when not engaging in intense physical activity. Masks are not allowed in pools.
The city has also developed new outdoor fitness classes, as indoor fitness classes have been suspended.
Learn-to-swim programs will resume when pools reopen but with the new approach of one student per instructor.
Information on reservations, classes and fees can be found at edmonton.ca/reccentres.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.