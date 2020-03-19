5 deaths, 56 cases linked to COVID-19 outbreak at south Edmonton care home

More than 50 people have been infected and five people have died in a COVID-19 outbreak at a south Edmonton care home.

There are now 56 cases tied to an outbreak at the Millwoods Long Term Care Centre according to an update from the Shepherd's Care Foundation on Monday. Of the 56 cases, 39 are patients and 17 are staff. All of the patients that have tested positive are on the third floor of the facility.

"As a reminder, we will be calling all families at Millwoods Long Term Care weekly and if there is any change in your loved one our clinical staff will call immediately," states a separate update from Shepherd's Care CEO and president Shawn Terlson dated October 4.



Of the 17 staff, 12 are employed by Shepherd's Care, two are placement students and three are employed by Aramark.

The outbreak was first reported on the Shepherd's Care Foundation website on Sept. 25.

In an email, spokesperson Tom McMillan said Alberta Health is aware of 55 cases linked to the outbreak: 47 active, three recovered and five deaths.

Two deaths related to the outbreak were in Monday's provincial COVID-19 outbreak: a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 60s.

A statement from the Shepherd's Care Foundation states that visits to the facility are on hold during the outbreak.

As of Monday, 280 Albertans have died from COVID-19, including 83 in the Edmonton zone.