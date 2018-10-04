1 dead, 2 injured in four-vehicle crash on QEII

A 47-year-old man was killed in a four-vehicle collision on the QEII highway north of Lacombe Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., a northbound gravel truck hit the rear of a pickup truck pulling a flat-deck trailer five kilometres north of Highway 12, said RCMP.

The pickup then struck a minivan, which entered the centre median. The gravel truck and pickup went into the ditch.

The man driving the pickup truck died at the scene, police said.

The drivers of the gravel truck and minivan were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Nobody was hurt in a fourth vehicle involved in the crash.

Police are still investigating the cause of the collision.