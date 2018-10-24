New
Worker killed at Dow Canada plant northeast of Red Deer
Alberta Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating after Dow Canada employee was killed Tuesday night at the Dow Prentiss site, northeast of Red Deer.
OHS confirmed a 47-year-old man was fatally injured between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 12:20 a.m. Wednesday at the plant in Lacombe County. OHS couldn't confirm what led to his death.
"Our thoughts are with our colleague's family, loved ones and co-workers during this difficult time," Dow Canada spokesperson Jessica MacDonald said in a statement.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a colleague, and we are working closely with all parties involved to gather more information and learn from this tragic incident."