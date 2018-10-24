Worker killed at Dow Canada plant northeast of Red Deer

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating after a Dow Canada employee was killed at the Dow Prentiss site, northeast of Red Deer.

OHS confirmed a 47-year-old man was fatally injured between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 12:20 a.m. Wednesday at the plant in Lacombe County. OHS couldn't confirm what led to his death.

"Our thoughts are with our colleague's family, loved ones and co-workers during this difficult time," Dow Canada spokesperson Jessica MacDonald said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a colleague, and we are working closely with all parties involved to gather more information and learn from this tragic incident."