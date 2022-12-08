46 more COVID deaths reported in latest update

Alberta health officials are reporting another 46 deaths related to COVID-19.

A total of 1,042 people are currently in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, 38 of whom are in ICU, according to the province's latest update.

The update covers Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 . Another 1,147 cases were detected through PCR testing during that time. The seven-day test positivity average is sitting at 14.17 per cent.

Those numbers are not entirely representative of COVID-19 in the province, as very few people are eligible for PCR tests and rapid tests are not counted in these totals.

A total of 5,262 Albertans have died with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Dec. 5, 40.7 per cent of the population have had three doses of vaccine. Around 78 per cent have had two doses.