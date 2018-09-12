4 men charged with murder in northeast Edmonton shooting death

Edmonton police have charged four men with murder in the Aug. 19 shooting death of Abdi Ladif Hirsi.

Police spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said investigators are looking at the possibility it was in retaliation for another killing.

The men, all between the ages of 18 and 24, are all charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of 27-year-old Hirsi, police said Wednesday.

The homicide section and the drug and gang enforcement unit continue to investigate the death.

"Tips and information from the public ultimately led to the arrests of these four individuals," Staff Sgt. Bill Clark with the homicide section said in a news release.

Hirsi was discovered dead inside a black BMW in the parking lot of Hollick Kenyon Estates, an apartment building at 16235 51st St., around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots. A grey or silver Nissan Sentra with "multiple individuals" inside was seen leaving the scene following what police described as a targeted shooting.

The victim was known to police, they said at the time.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds.