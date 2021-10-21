4.1-magnitude earthquake hits western Alberta

Natural Resources Canada is reporting a 4.1-magnitude earthquake in an area near Rocky Mountain House, Alta., Wednesday night.

The magnitude of the quake is a preliminary report that may change as more data comes in.

According to the agency's earthquake monitoring website, the earthquake was detected at 9:23 p.m. MT, about 37 kilometres north-northwest of the town of about 7,000 people that is located west of Red Deer.

The agency said the earthquake was lightly felt and there was no reported damage as of 10 p.m.

The depth of the quake was about 10 kilometres.

The tremor is visible on the wave form from seismograph from the Edmonton station and the agency's community internet intensity map shows multiple reports from the Edmonton region as well as some in the Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer areas.

The earthquake was located about 139 kilometres west-southwest of Edmonton.

A similar magnitude quake hit the region in March 2019.