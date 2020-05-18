39 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death recorded in Alberta

Alberta reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 across the province and one additional death on Monday.

This brings the total number of active cases in Alberta to 1,036, nearly 30 fewer active cases than the province's last count on Sunday.

The provincial update also said hospitalization rates were still low with just 65 people currently in hospital, nine of them in intensive care. As of Monday, Alberta has seen 6,683 cases of COVID-19 with 5,519 people having recovered from the illness.

The Alberta government reported 3,458 COVID-19 tests were completed in the last 24 hours. As of Monday's update, 216,536 total tests for the illness have been performed in Alberta.

The latest death was a woman in her 70s at the Intercare Brentwood Care Centre, an assisted living facility in Calgary.

In Alberta's continuing care facilities, there were 93 active cases of COVID-19 and 596 recovered cases. These facilities have also seen 94 residents die from COVID-19.

There have been a total of 128 deaths in the province from the disease.

A regional breakdown of cases as of Monday shows the impact of COVID-19 in different parts of the province:

Calgary zone: 836 active, 3,675 recovered

South zone: 109 active, 1,093 recovered

Edmonton zone: 58 active cases, 448 recovered

North zone: 18 active cases, 196 recovered

Central zone: 10 active cases, 88 recovered

Unknown: 5 active, 19 recovered

Calgary, which has faced the most cases of COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began, saw its number of active cases drop by 20 for the second consecutive day of reporting.

The Edmonton, south and central zones also saw slight reductions in active cases in the past 24 hours.