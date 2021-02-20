380 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Alberta, along with 7 additional deaths

Alberta reported 380 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths on Saturday.

The number of new cases increased slightly from Friday, when Alberta reported 325 new cases.

There are now 4,803 active cases in the province, down slightly from the previous day, including 336 people in hospital and 51 in intensive care unit beds.

Since the pandemic began, 1,818 people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta. One previously reported death was removed from the provincial total after it was determined post-mortem to not have COVID-19 as a contributing cause, according to Alberta Health.

Of the seven deaths recorded on Saturday, four were in the Calgary zone, and one each in the Edmonton zone, Central zone and North zone. The deaths occurred between Nov. 22 and Feb. 19.

Provincial labs completed 8,380 tests for the disease over the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of about 4.6 per cent.

The ongoing vaccination program has now delivered 165,527 doses.

Of Alberta's 4,803 active cases, here's how they break down by region:

Calgary zone: 1,704 cases

Edmonton zone: 1,192 cases

North zone: 818 cases

Central zone: 758 cases

South zone: 324 cases

Unknown: 7 cases

The next live update from Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will take place on Monday.