305 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Alberta, along with 15 additional deaths

Alberta reported 305 new cases of COVID-19 around the province on Saturday, as well as 15 additional deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

There are now 5,271 active cases in the province, down more than 100 from the previous day, including 359 people in hospital with the illness, 64 in intensive care unit beds.

Since the pandemic began, 1,775 people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, posted a message on Saturday urging Albertans to be mindful of health precautions, and consider connecting online or meeting outdoors for long weekend celebrations.

"Stay safe this long weekend as you're celebrating Lunar New Year, Valentine's Day and Family Day," Hinshaw said in a Twitter post. "Don't give COVID-19 the chance to spread."

As of Friday, 171 cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variants have been reported in Alberta, including 15 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Of those, 164 cases are of the B117 variant first identified in the United Kingdom have now been found in Alberta. The other seven are of the B1351 variant, first discovered in South Africa.

On Saturday, 144,114 doses of vaccine had been administered in Alberta.

Of Alberta's 5,271 active cases, here's how they break down by region: